iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,387 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM opened at $214.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

