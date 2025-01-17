iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,012,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $402.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $301.21 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

