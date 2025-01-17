iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $406.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $304.85 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

