iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

