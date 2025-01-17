iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $118.72 and a 1 year high of $152.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

