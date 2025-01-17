iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $166.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

