Jay Hughes Acquires 150,000 Shares of Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) Stock

Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR – Get Free Report) insider Jay Hughes acquired 150,000 shares of Emerald Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.39 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$508,050.00 ($315,559.01).
Emerald Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Emerald Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emerald Resources
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.