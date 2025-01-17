Jay Hughes Acquires 150,000 Shares of Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) Stock

Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR – Get Free Report) insider Jay Hughes acquired 150,000 shares of Emerald Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.39 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$508,050.00 ($315,559.01).

Emerald Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Emerald Resources alerts:

Emerald Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Emerald Resources NL engages in the exploration and development of mineral reserves in Cambodia and Australia. The company’s exploration tenements include a combination of 100% owned granted licenses, applications, and earn-in and joint venture agreements covering a combined area of 1,239 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.