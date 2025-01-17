Jeffery Jon Hayward Sells 7,784 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,849.33. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, November 29th, Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $218,155.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $168,137.62.

TriNet Group stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in TriNet Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

