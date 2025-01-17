JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $459.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.46.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

