JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $102.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $212.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 691.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.