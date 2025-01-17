JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Price

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.23. 43,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,880. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.84 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.39%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 324,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

