JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Announces Retirement of President and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Pinto

On January 14, 2025, JPMorgan Chase & Co. made a significant announcement regarding its top leadership. Daniel Pinto, the firm’s President and Chief Operating Officer, has revealed his intention to retire by the end of 2026. In line with this decision, Mr. Pinto will step down from his current roles as President and COO as of June 30, 2025.

Get alerts:

To fill the vacuum created by Pinto’s departure, Jennifer A. Piepszak, who currently serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial & Investment Bank, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer of the firm, effective immediately. This change in leadership aims to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities over the upcoming months.

The press release attached to the filing highlighted the exceptional career span of Daniel Pinto, who dedicated more than 40 years to JPMorgan Chase, stating that he would continue to contribute as the Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Chase. This role will involve working closely with the CEO and other senior executives on pivotal assignments, client relationships, and complex firm-related matters.

Jennifer A. Piepszak’s new responsibilities as COO will encompass managing and coordinating various critical functions within the company, including Technology, Operations, Chief Administrative Office, Data & Analytics, Corporate Strategy, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. Additionally, she will oversee the firm’s Global Corporate Centers in India and the Philippines.

Doug Petno, the Co-head of Global Banking, will succeed Piepszak as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial & Investment Bank, working alongside the current CIB Co-CEO, Troy Rohrbaugh, to oversee and manage the business. John Simmons, who leads the Commercial Banking division, will take over Petno’s role and join Filippo Gori as the new Co-head of Global Banking.

In response to Daniel Pinto’s retirement announcement, Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, expressed his deep gratitude for Pinto’s exceptional contributions to the firm and affirmed the value of his ongoing support and involvement. The transition in leadership is seen as a vital step in the company’s growth and continued success.

The succession plan also marks the significance of fostering a robust leadership team within JPMorgan Chase, with Dimon emphasizing his confidence in the newly appointed executives and their commitment to driving the company forward.

This shift in leadership roles signals a new chapter for JPMorgan Chase, underscoring the firm’s dedication to sustaining its position as a prominent figure in global financial services.

Follow MarketBeat for more updates on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the financial industry.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s 8K filing here.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also