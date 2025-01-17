JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Raised by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 431,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 52,284 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $495,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
