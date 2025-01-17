JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.18 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $151,028.33 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

