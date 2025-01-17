Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $764,543,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,700,000 after buying an additional 561,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after buying an additional 558,774 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.48 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.20.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

