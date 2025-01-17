Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $222.53 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

