Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Kenvue has a payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,266,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

