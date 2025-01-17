Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,188,200 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 7,290,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
KCDMF remained flat at $1.49 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
