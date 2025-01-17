Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,188,200 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 7,290,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

KCDMF remained flat at $1.49 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

