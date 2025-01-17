Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.48 and last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 378157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.70.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on K

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$1,421,710.00. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$18,200,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,608,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,883. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.