Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $6.85. Klabin shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 714 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
