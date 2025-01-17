KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

