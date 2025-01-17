KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $138.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.24.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

