KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,536,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,346 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

