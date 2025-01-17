KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 15,272 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of F opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

