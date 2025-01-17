KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $410.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.40 and its 200-day moving average is $389.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $307.85 and a 52 week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.