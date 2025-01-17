KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 216,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $402.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $301.21 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

