Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

