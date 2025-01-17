Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
NYSE:PHG opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $32.91.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
