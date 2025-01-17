Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 711,094 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,505,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,284,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

