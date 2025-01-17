KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. 7,498,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 32,015,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

