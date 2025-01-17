Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Yum China makes up 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,494 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 350.7% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

