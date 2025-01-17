Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $8,635,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,259 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

