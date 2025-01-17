Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 403,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPLC stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $249.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

