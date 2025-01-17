Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $153.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

