Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 39.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,718,000 after purchasing an additional 864,951 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHG

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

