Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE USA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 515,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.