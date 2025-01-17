Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lineage from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Lineage Stock Performance

Lineage stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $89.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Lineage’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Trading of Lineage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth $12,542,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

