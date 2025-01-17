Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.42 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $136.26 or 0.00130118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $10.28 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00009303 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,429,306 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

