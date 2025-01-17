Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $480.42 and last traded at $481.07. 217,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,072,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

