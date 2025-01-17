Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 469,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 160,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Magna Terra Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$225,536.93. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.