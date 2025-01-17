Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) rose 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 468,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 160,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Magna Terra Minerals Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$225,536.93. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

