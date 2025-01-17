Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

