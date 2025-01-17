MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSBP opened at $24.58 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.