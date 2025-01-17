Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.45 and traded as low as $34.68. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 134,816 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 53.7% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 31.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

