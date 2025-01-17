Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291.17 ($3.56).

EMG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.37) to GBX 272 ($3.33) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.37) to GBX 272 ($3.33) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 209 ($2.56) on Friday. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 196.87 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.23 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.30.

In other Man Group news, insider Sarah Legg bought 12,108 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,942.48 ($30,518.15). Also, insider Laurie Fitch bought 7,390 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £15,740.70 ($19,259.39). Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

