MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Declares Dividend of $0.03

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the newsletter publisher on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,903. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $195.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

