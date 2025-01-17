McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $283.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.80. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

