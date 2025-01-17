McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $279.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

