McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.40-33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68. McKesson also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 32.400-33.000 EPS.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $594.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $595.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.06. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.14.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,854.83. This represents a 28.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

