McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.40-33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68. McKesson also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 32.400-33.000 EPS.

McKesson Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $594.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $595.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.06. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,854.83. This represents a 28.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

