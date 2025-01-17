Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Time to Buy?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.48. 127,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 136,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.