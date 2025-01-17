MetFi Price Up 56.2% Over Last 7 Days (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a total market cap of $96.93 million and $543,500.73 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 480,805,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,030,604 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 480,805,913.29141832 with 202,875,436.12724686 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.44522666 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $600,820.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

